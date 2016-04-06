April 6 Pembina Pipeline Corp :

* Sets April cash dividend of c$0.16per share

* Says dividend payment represents previously announced monthly increase of 4.9 percent per common share

* Has exercised $500 million of company's accordion feature under its $2 billion revolving unsecured credit facility