April 6 Allergan Plc :
* Under terms of agreement, Heptares will receive an upfront
payment of $125 million
* Heptares to receive contingent milestone payments of up to
about $665 million associated with successful phase 1, 2 and 3
clinical development
* Allergan is also committing up to $50 million to a
research and development program to be conducted jointly by
Allergan and Heptares
* Heptares is eligible to receive up to double-digit tiered
royalties on net sales of all products resulting from
partnership
* Heptares to receive up to about $2.5 billion associated
with achieving some annual sales thresholds during several years
following launch
* Co, Heptares Therapeutics announced that co's unit
Allergan Pharmaceuticals International and Heptares entered
agreement
* Co to license rights to portfolio of novel
subtype-selective muscarinic receptor agonists in development
for treatment of neurological disorder
