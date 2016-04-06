GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Capitol Acquisition Corp III
* Bluemountain Capital Management LLC reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, as of Dec. 31, 2015 - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XhCdYk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments