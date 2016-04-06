April 6 Anacor Pharmaceuticals

* Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc says issued and sold $287.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2023

* Convertible notes bear interest at fixed rate of 2.00% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year

* Convertible notes will mature on april 15, 2023