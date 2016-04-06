April 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Internationational Inc :

* Has secured a commitment from majority of loan holders to amend terms of debt- WSJ, citing source

* Agreed to pay fee of $50,000 per $10 mln of loans to lenders for amendment and to boost interest rates on debt by 1 pct point Source text: (on.wsj.com/25LJ5mN)