GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
April 6 Tecnoglass Inc
* Previously-Filed quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended September 30, 2015 should no longer be relied upon - sec filing
* In preparing company's annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 company has identified two non-cash errors
* As a part of restatement process, co is also reviewing accounting for its earnout shares
* Correction of errors in co's financial statements for three and nine months ended September 30, 2015 anticipated to decrease earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments