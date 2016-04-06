BRIEF-Goodyear Tire & Rubber sets quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.10per share
April 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp :
* Says "disappointed" with new Mississippi law which "pits religious rights against equal protection for LGBT community"
* Cytori announces pricing of $9.5m public offering of common stock