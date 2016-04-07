China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
* Moody's: India's external financing needs narrowing, helped by low commodities prices and rising FDI
* Moody's: We do not expect a significant renewed widening of India's current account deficit Source text (bit.ly/1Vyu7M5)
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.