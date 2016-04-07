China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
April 7 Novavest Real Estate AG :
* FY EBIT tripled to 6.8 million Swiss francs ($7.12 million)
* FY net rental income increased in the reporting year 2015 179 pct to 8.0 million francs (previous year 2.9 million francs)
* Requests a first distribution of 0.70 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.