April 7 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* FY EBIT tripled to 6.8 million Swiss francs ($7.12 million)

* FY net rental income increased in the reporting year 2015 179 pct to 8.0 million francs (previous year 2.9 million francs)

* Requests a first distribution of 0.70 francs per share