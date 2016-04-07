BRIEF-Ascentech announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 25
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 25, 2017, under the symbol "3565"
April 7 Lagardere SCA :
* Says successfully launched yesterday a 500 million ($570.85 million), 7-years (due in April 2023) bond issue, with an annual coupon of 2.75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index edged slightly higher on Sunday ahead of the start of first-quarter earnings and showed no immediate response to a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.