April 7 Chr. Hansen :

* Q2 revenue 228.9 million euros ($261.4 million) versus Reuters poll average estimate 226 million

* Q2 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and before special items 63.9 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 60.2 million

* Says raise expectations for organic revenue growth to between 10 and 12 percent (previously 9-11 percent)

* Says EBIT margin before special items is still expected to be above 27.1 percent achieved in 2014/15.