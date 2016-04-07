UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Chr. Hansen :
* Q2 revenue 228.9 million euros ($261.4 million) versus Reuters poll average estimate 226 million
* Q2 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and before special items 63.9 million euros versus Reuters poll average estimate 60.2 million
* Says raise expectations for organic revenue growth to between 10 and 12 percent (previously 9-11 percent)
* Says EBIT margin before special items is still expected to be above 27.1 percent achieved in 2014/15. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.