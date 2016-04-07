April 7 Skanska AB

* Says Skanska's board of directors has resolved on the repurchase of shares

* Says the Board resolved to exercise the Annual General Meeting's authorization concerning the repurchase of shares

* Says to acquires up to 5,500,000 Series B shares in Skanska before the Annual General Meeting in 2017, to secure delivery of shares to participants in Skanska's Employee Ownership Program

* Says to transfer up to 763,000 Series B shares in Skanska to cover mainly social security costs that may occur in relation to Skanska's Employee Ownership Program