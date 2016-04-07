April 7 DNB ASA
* In q1 of 2016, the DNB group will record a positive effect
of basis swaps connected to funding of nok 1,003 million
* In q1 of 2015, there was a positive effect of basis swaps
of nok 1,810 million
* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in
connection with long-term funding in international capital
markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian
kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the
lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will
have zero effect
* With effect from the second quarter of 2016, DNB will no
longer report the basis swap impact ahead of its quarterly
reporting
* The reason for this change is that the effect of basis
swaps has become only one of many mark-to-market adjustments in
the Group's quarterly reporting, some of which will be negative
and some positive.
* DNB believes it will be better to report and explain these
effects all at once when its quarterly report is presented
