April 7 DNB ASA

* In q1 of 2016, the DNB group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of nok 1,003 million

* In q1 of 2015, there was a positive effect of basis swaps of nok 1,810 million

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect

* With effect from the second quarter of 2016, DNB will no longer report the basis swap impact ahead of its quarterly reporting

* The reason for this change is that the effect of basis swaps has become only one of many mark-to-market adjustments in the Group's quarterly reporting, some of which will be negative and some positive.

* DNB believes it will be better to report and explain these effects all at once when its quarterly report is presented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)