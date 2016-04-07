UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Dunelm Group Plc
* Third quarter trading update
* Total revenue for Q3 grew by 5.9% to £229.0m
* Total like-for-like (LFL) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) increased by 1.1%.
* Gross margin for quarter was approximately 90bps higher than comparator period
* Total number of superstores trading at period end was 152
* Expect to open two more new stores in remainder of this financial year, and close two existing stores (relocations)
* Net debt as at 2 nd april 2016 was approximately £85m.
* Confident of achieving our expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.