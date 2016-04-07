China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
April 7 East Capital Explorer publ AB :
* Intends to launch discount mechanism
* Announces its intention to initiate a share buyback program
* If launched, buybacks will be carried out for as long as the Company's shares trade at a discount of more than 20 pct to its most recently published NAV
* Intends to, call an EGM to cancel company's treasury shares if buyback mandate's 10 percent of outstanding shares threshold is reached
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.