* Acquires patents that support about 300 million Danish crowns ($46.14 million) of Ambu's existing revenue

* Investment is in line with current strategy plan, and financial outlook for 2015/16 is not impacted

* Agreement gives Ambu ownership of important patents within the circuit product portfolio which in total generates an annual revenue of more than $45 million, mainly in USA

* Purchase price of $9 million will be reported in the cash flow statement as "Acquisitions of companies and technology etc." in interim report for Q2 2015/16

