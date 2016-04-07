April 7 Novatek says:

* Marketable production in Q1 2016 totalled 17.24 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 3.208 million tonnes of liquids (gas condensate and crude oil);

* Preliminary Q1 2016 petroleum product sales volumes totalled 1.881 million tonnes, including 1.151 million tonnes tons of naphtha, 297,000 tonnes of jet fuel, and 433,000 tonnes of fuel oil and gasoil;

* As at 31 March 2016, Novatek had 0.4 bcm of natural gas and 395,000 tonnes of stable gas condensate and petroleum products in storage or transit and recognised as inventory. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)