April 7 Leidos Holdings Inc :
* Immunovaccine and leidos join forces to develop a zika
virus vaccine candidate
* Leidos holdings says it will utilize its virtual
pharmaceutical development program to lead an antigen discovery
and development team
* Leidos holdings says immunovaccine anticipates preclinical
testing of zika virus vaccine candidate will be performed in
canada
* Collaboration will expand on immunovaccine's research
project on depovax platform for development of zika virus
vaccine candidate
