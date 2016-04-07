BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
April 7 Invico SA :
* Gliwice court decides to open accelerated arrangement proceedings of Invico SA
* The company filed for accelerated arrangement proceedings on March 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.