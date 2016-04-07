April 7 Heat Biologics Announces Cost

* Saving measures and focused corporate strategy to achieve important clinical milestones

* Cost-Saving measures include reduction in compensation for remaining leadership team

* Cost-Saving measures include a workforce reduction of approximately 22% of company's headcount

* Also announced voluntary resignation of two members from its board of directors

* Will further decrease operating expenses by advancing only 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating hs-110

* Will further decrease operating expenses by advancing only 8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating hs-110

* Intends to focus resources on near-term milestones for hs-410 and hs-110, both of which are expecting topline data in q4 of 2016