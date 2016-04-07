April 7 Heat Biologics Announces Cost
* Saving measures and focused corporate strategy to achieve
important clinical milestones
* Cost-Saving measures include reduction in compensation for
remaining leadership team
* Cost-Saving measures include a workforce reduction of
approximately 22% of company's headcount
* Also announced voluntary resignation of two members from
its board of directors
* Will further decrease operating expenses by advancing only
8 patients enrolled in phase 1b clinical trial evaluating hs-110
* Intends to focus resources on near-term milestones for
hs-410 and hs-110, both of which are expecting topline data in
q4 of 2016
