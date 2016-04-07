Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 7 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and Canoe Mining Ventures Corp enter into agreement for purchase and sale of Coldstream and Hamlin properties
* Agreed to purchase from Canoe Mining, a 100% interest in Coldstream project and Hamlin-Deaty Creek property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg