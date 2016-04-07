April 7 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Signs cooperation agreement with Get Funded sp. z o.o.
* Its units to run crowdfunding campaigns on GetFunded.pl
platform from April
* Plans to buy no more than 5 pct of Get Funded sp. z o.o.
* Within one year from signing deal Get Funded sp. z o.o.
will be turned into joint-stock company and listed on the Warsaw
Stock Exchanges' s NewConnect market
* Listing of Get Funded on NewConnect will be preceded by
public offer of shares with valuation of company not lower than
4 million zlotys ($1.1 million)
* If financial results of Get Funded are positive EBC
Solicitors will have guaranteed opportunity to increase
involvement in Get Funded
($1 = 3.7638 zlotys)
