(Refiles brief to add additional bullet points.)

April 7 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Total net inflows in March at 626 million euros ($711.64 million)

* Enters investment management partnership with Sigma Funds Management (Sigma) in Australia via unit AZ International Holdings SA (AZ International)

* Sigma Funds Management is an Australian equities manager

* AZ International will own 51 percent of Sigma's Capital while Sigma's executives will retain 49 percent stake

* Through AZ International, will purchase 51 percent of Sigma's corporate capital through a deferred capital increase

* Deferred capital increase to cover for Sigma's working capital up to the cumulative value of 1.4 million euros

* Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)