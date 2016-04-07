April 7 IZEA Inc :

* Says Bookings For Q1 Of 2016 Of $7.4 Mln, Up 71 pct From $4.3 Mln In Same Year-Ago quarter

* Month bookings from Q1 2016 was $27.6 million, up 137 pct from $11.6 million in same year-ago period

* IZEA says expects full year bookings in 2016 to range between $33 million to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)