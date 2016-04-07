April 7 Cargill inc:-
* Cargill reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 earnings
* Says adjusted operating earnings rose 13 percent to $476
million in q3, compared with $421 million
* "adjusted operating earnings in origination & processing
increased moderately from last year"
* Third-Quarter revenues decreased 11 percent to $25.2
billion
* Says net earnings on a u.s. Gaap basis equaled $459
million in q3
* Adjusted operating earnings in animal nutrition & protein
decreased slightly in q3, mostly due to conditions in beef
industry
* Cargill says food ingredients & applications segment was
largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in q3
* Says q3 revenues down 11 percent, reflecting lower
commodity prices, strength of u.s. Dollar, sale of cargill's
pork business in q2
* Term improvement in market conditions for agriculture"
* Cargill says "prices and volatility in agricultural
commodities remain low, as a series of big harvests have built
global stocks"
* Cargill inc CEO says "Cargill is creating a more
streamlined organization"
* Cargill says earnings rose in animal nutrition, led by
operations in U.S. and Vietnam
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: