BRIEF-Ascentech announces IPO on TSE Mothers on April 25
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on April 25, 2017, under the symbol "3565"
April 7 Teletypos Television Programmes SA :
* To increase share capital by 22.7 million euros ($25.81 million) in cash and issue 75.6 million new ordinary registered voting shares
* New shares to be offered to existing shareholders with preferential right, in ratio of 3 new for 4 shares held Source text: bit.ly/23eS1Cl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index edged slightly higher on Sunday ahead of the start of first-quarter earnings and showed no immediate response to a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.