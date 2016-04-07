April 7 Teletypos Television Programmes SA :

* To increase share capital by 22.7 million euros ($25.81 million) in cash and issue 75.6 million new ordinary registered voting shares

* New shares to be offered to existing shareholders with preferential right, in ratio of 3 new for 4 shares held Source text: bit.ly/23eS1Cl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)