BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 7 Adventure Gold Inc :
* Says co and Probe Metals Inc have entered into a definitive agreement to combine their respective companies
* Under terms of transaction, holders of Adventure shares will receive 0.39 of a Probe share for each Adventure share held
* Senior management of combined company will include all current management of probe with David Palmer as president and CEO
* As part of transaction, Probe plans to complete a non-brokered private placement with Goldcorp for about $2.9 million
* Probe and Adventure's board of directors have determined that proposed combination is in best interest of their respective companies
* Deal implies a total equity value of approximately C$22.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.