Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 7 Chicopee Bancorp Inc
* Upon termination of merger agreement, Chicopee will be obligated to pay Westfield Financial termination fee of $4 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1SCOFxT (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg