UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Avtovaz has lowered Lada sales in Russia by 18.8 pct to 22,267 in March, two sources familiar with the statistics told Reuters
* In Q1 Lada sales decreased by 17 pct to 56,879 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.