* Avtovaz has lowered Lada sales in Russia by 18.8 pct to 22,267 in March, two sources familiar with the statistics told Reuters

* In Q1 Lada sales decreased by 17 pct to 56,879 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reported by Gleb Stolyarov, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)