April 7 MailUp SpA :

* To implement a free capital increase for nominal value of 65,000 euros ($73,814.00) via the issue of up to 2.6 million no par value ordinary shares

* To assign shares from free capital increase to shareholders in the ratio of 3 new shares every 10 shares in circulation Source text: bit.ly/1SCyAIz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)