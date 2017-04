April 7 Implenia AG :

* Wins two major contracts in Norway worth a total of around 160 million Swiss francs ($167.57 million)

* Large new infrastructure project on road link between Oslo and Norway's west coast, complex concrete works for raw structure of new government building in Oslo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9548 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)