April 7 Realia Business SA :

* Pays last milestone payment of 183.5 million euros ($208.9 million) in refinancing agreement

* Amount represents a debt relief of 18.1 million euros

* To finance payment it has obtained a loan from Spanish entity on market conditions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)