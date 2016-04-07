April 7 (Reuters) -

* Verizon willing to acquire the company's Yahoo Japan stake to help sweeten the offer - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Verizon to proceed with Yahoo bid, Google weighs offer - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/23lY6JC) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)