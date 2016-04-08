UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA :
* Secures new order in China to install turbines at an altitude of over 3,200 meters
* Says has received two new orders in China for supply of a total of 82 MW of its G97-2.0 MW turbines to Concord New Energy and Hebei Construction & Investment Group
Source text: bit.ly/1V12I6U
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources