April 8 Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA :

* Secures new order in China to install turbines at an altitude of over 3,200 meters

* Says has received two new orders in China for supply of a total of 82 MW of its G97-2.0 MW turbines to Concord New Energy and Hebei Construction & Investment Group

Source text: bit.ly/1V12I6U

