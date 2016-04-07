BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Winsway Enterprises Holdings Ltd files for chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in southern district of New York bankruptcy court- filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/1NbKMy8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.