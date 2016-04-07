April 7 Genesee & Wyoming Inc

* On april 7, 2016 arrium limited appointed voluntary administrators to oversee affairs of arrium and certain of subsidiaries

* Genesee & wyoming australia pty ltd expects to record charges of approximately us$20 million in q1 of 2016 - sec filing

* Unit's decision following prolonged financial distress resulting from low iron ore, steel prices combined with high leverage

* Gwa is pursuing cost saving initiatives, will continue to evaluate opportunities to redeploy standard gauge locomotives -sec filing