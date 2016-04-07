April 7 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* On april 7, 2016 arrium limited appointed voluntary
administrators to oversee affairs of arrium and certain of
subsidiaries
* Genesee & wyoming australia pty ltd expects to record
charges of approximately us$20 million in q1 of 2016 - sec
filing
* Unit's decision following prolonged financial distress
resulting from low iron ore, steel prices combined with high
leverage
* Gwa is pursuing cost saving initiatives, will continue to
evaluate opportunities to redeploy standard gauge locomotives
-sec filing
