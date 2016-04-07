April 7 (Reuters) -
* San francisco and Los Angeles District Attorneys announce
$25 million settlement with uber
* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber has agreed to
injunction prohibiting co from making misleading statements
regarding safety of transportation services
* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber has agreed to
injunction prohibiting co from making misleading statements
regarding the background checks of drivers
* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber also agrees not
to operate at california airports without permission from the
airport authority
* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Uber will tender $10
million within 60 days of today
* San Francisco,LA District Attorneys - Payment of remaining
$15 million will be waived at the end of two years if uber has
complied with all the terms of permanent injunction
)