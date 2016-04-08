April 7 Kelly Services Inc :
* Temp Holdings(r) and Kelly Services(r) to expand their
joint venture in Asia Pacific
* Joint venture will be renamed Ts Kelly Asia Pacific, and
will be headquartered in Singapore
* Temp holdings will continue to own 51 percent of expanded
joint venture, with Kelly Services owning remaining 49 percent
* Takayuki Yamazaki, current chief executive officer of Ts
Kelly workforce solutions,executive officer of temp holdings,
will serve as CEO of TS Kelly Asia Pacific
* Outsourcing, consulting group of Kelly Services, Kellyocg
A, is not part of joint venture
