BRIEF-Statoil: Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea -NPD
* Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea - exploration well 34/11-6 S in licence 193 D
April 8 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Appointment of chairman
* Tony rice has been appointed to board as non-executive director and will be appointed as chairman with effect from conclusion of company's annual general meeting on 21 october 2016
LONDON, Feb 3 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, said on Friday it is rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Russia's TMK, the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday that it had priced its shares for a secondary public offering (SPO) at 75 roubles ($1.27) each.