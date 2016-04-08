April 8 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Successful placement of subordinated bond issue

* Says has issued subordinated bond of 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60.13 million) with coupon of 3M NIBOR + 3.70 percentage points p.a.

* Loan has a maturity of 30 years with call option in 5 years

* Bond issue will be applied for listing on Oslo Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3160 Norwegian crowns)