BRIEF-Nirlon Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
April 8 Protector Forsikring ASA :
* Successful placement of subordinated bond issue
* Says has issued subordinated bond of 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60.13 million) with coupon of 3M NIBOR + 3.70 percentage points p.a.
* Loan has a maturity of 30 years with call option in 5 years
* Bond issue will be applied for listing on Oslo Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3160 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017
* "We Are Establishing Our Insurance Co (In Dublin) Irrespective Of When The Brexit Application Goes In" - Beazley CEO