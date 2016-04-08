BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Kenya Commercial Bank Ltd :
* Says board recommended dividend of KES 2.00 per share for year ended Dec 31, 2015,
* Says final dividend shall be paid out partly through issue of scrip divdend of KES 1.00 per share
* Says cash portion of final dividend of KES 1.00 per share shall be paid on or about July 22, 2016 Source : j.mp/22h2jMr Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017