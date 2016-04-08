BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Kardan NV :
* Agreement signed with contractor for pumped storage project in Israel
* Agreement encompasses a full EPC (engineering, construction and procurement) turn-key assignment for project, representing a total amount of NIS 1.7 billion Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017