April 8 Novartis Ag

* Sandoz receives EC approval for subcutaneous route of administration in biosimilar Binocrit's nephrology indication

Sandoz, a Novartis division, says European Commission has approved a type II variation for the addition of a subcutaneous (s.c.) route of administration in Binocrit's nephrology indication