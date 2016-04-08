April 8 Delta Lloyd NV :

* 218.8 million new ordinary shares subscribed for through exercise of rights, representing a take up of 96.15 pct in rights offering

* Rump offering of 8.8 million new ordinary shares commences today with immediate effect

* Rights issue at an issue price of 2.85 euro per offer share