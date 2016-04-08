BRIEF-Ajmera Realty & Infra India Dec-qtr consol profit rises
* Dec quarter consol net profit 230.4 million rupees versus 83.5 million rupees year ago
April 8 Delta Lloyd NV :
* 218.8 million new ordinary shares subscribed for through exercise of rights, representing a take up of 96.15 pct in rights offering
* Rump offering of 8.8 million new ordinary shares commences today with immediate effect
* Rights issue at an issue price of 2.85 euro per offer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017