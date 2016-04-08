April 8 Tullow Oil Plc

* Technical investigation of condition of turret bearing on fpso kwame nkrumah has confirmed that bearing has been damaged

* Operational update on jubilee field, ghana.

* Oil production and gas export can continue but under revised operating and off-take procedures.

* Tullow has a comprehensive package of insurances in place, including hull and machinery insurance

* Claims under both policies have been notified to our insurers.

* Tullow's production guidance will be re-issued once new operating arrangements have stabilised.

* We do not expect that this issue will have a material impact on our revenue." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)