BRIEF-Statoil: Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea -NPD
* Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea - exploration well 34/11-6 S in licence 193 D
April 8 Tullow Oil Plc
* Technical investigation of condition of turret bearing on fpso kwame nkrumah has confirmed that bearing has been damaged
* Operational update on jubilee field, ghana.
* Oil production and gas export can continue but under revised operating and off-take procedures.
* Tullow has a comprehensive package of insurances in place, including hull and machinery insurance
* Claims under both policies have been notified to our insurers.
* Tullow's production guidance will be re-issued once new operating arrangements have stabilised.
* We do not expect that this issue will have a material impact on our revenue."
LONDON, Feb 3 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, said on Friday it is rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Russia's TMK, the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday that it had priced its shares for a secondary public offering (SPO) at 75 roubles ($1.27) each.