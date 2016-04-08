UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 8 Illovo Sugar Ltd :
* Entered into a Transaction Implementation Agreement with ABF, in terms of which ABF (or a wholly-owned subsidiary of abf) will make an offer to acquire all of issued shares in Illovo (other than 236 569 232 Illovo shares already owned by AOL)
* In terms of proposed transaction, offer shareholders will receive a cash consideration of 25 rand per offer share acquired.
* ABF will fund offer consideration from its own cash resources and existing facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources