* Entered into a Transaction Implementation Agreement with ABF, in terms of which ABF (or a wholly-owned subsidiary of abf) will make an offer to acquire all of issued shares in Illovo (other than 236 569 232 Illovo shares already owned by AOL)

* In terms of proposed transaction, offer shareholders will receive a cash consideration of 25 rand per offer share acquired.

* ABF will fund offer consideration from its own cash resources and existing facilities.