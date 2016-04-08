BRIEF-Statoil: Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea -NPD
* Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea - exploration well 34/11-6 S in licence 193 D
April 8 DTEK Finance BV :
* Says that it has issued practice statement letter in order to propose scheme of arrangement to holders of all outstanding 2013 notes and 2015 notes
* Scheme provides for moratorium to prevent holders of notes from taking enforcement action during the moratorium period in connection with certain outstanding payments and events of default
* Purpose of the scheme is to create stable platform during period in which it seeks to negotiate with its creditors and finalise full-scale restructuring of its capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gas discovery at the Valemon field in the North Sea - exploration well 34/11-6 S in licence 193 D
LONDON, Feb 3 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, said on Friday it is rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Russia's TMK, the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday that it had priced its shares for a secondary public offering (SPO) at 75 roubles ($1.27) each.