April 8 DTEK Finance BV :

* Says that it has issued practice statement letter in order to propose scheme of arrangement to holders of all outstanding 2013 notes and 2015 notes

* Scheme provides for moratorium to prevent holders of notes from taking enforcement action during the moratorium period in connection with certain outstanding payments and events of default

* Purpose of the scheme is to create stable platform during period in which it seeks to negotiate with its creditors and finalise full-scale restructuring of its capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)