April 8 BioPorto A/S :

* Adjusts EBIT forecast for 2016 due to warrants program for employees

* To issue a total of 6,368,696 warrants, exercise price fixed at 4.58 Danish crowns per share

* EBIT forecast for year 2016 is adjusted: from a negative EBIT of around 7 million - 9 million Danish crowns to a negative EBIT of around 11 million - 13 million crowns