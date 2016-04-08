BRIEF-Nirlon Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 179.2 million rupees versus 244 million rupees year ago
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms the Philippines at 'BBB-'; outlook positive
* Fitch - Philippines' low average income and level of development is a credit weakness Source text for Eikon: ))
* Says on conference call with analysts it expects lending income to be flat in 2017
* "We Are Establishing Our Insurance Co (In Dublin) Irrespective Of When The Brexit Application Goes In" - Beazley CEO