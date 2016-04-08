Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Virgin America Inc
* Alaska Air Group Inc reports 27.9 pct stake in Virgin America Inc as of April 1 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1S7Gu2r) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.